CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

