Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE:CE opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $165.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

