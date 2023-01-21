Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock worth $51,766,622. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

