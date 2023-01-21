Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,812.33.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,555.19 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,486.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,517.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

