Cim LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

