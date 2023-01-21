Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cineplex in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

TSE:CGX opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$501.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

