Citigroup Upgrades Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) to Buy

Jan 21st, 2023

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

