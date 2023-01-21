Citigroup Upgrades Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Capcom Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Capcom has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.
Capcom Company Profile
