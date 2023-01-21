Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.