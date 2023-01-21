CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of CK Asset stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
About CK Asset
