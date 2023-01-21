CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CK Asset stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

