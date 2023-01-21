Clean Harbors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.78.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $125.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.