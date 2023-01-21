Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay Sells 20,030 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.50 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $90.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Featured Stories

