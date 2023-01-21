Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay Sells 20,030 Shares

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.50 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $90.29 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Featured Stories

