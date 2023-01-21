Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Insider Sells $20,139.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ciulla sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $20,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,078.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Ciulla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Thomas Ciulla sold 2,170 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $3,515.40.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

