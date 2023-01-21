Comparing Brookfield (NYSE:BN) & WeWork (NYSE:WE)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Brookfield and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brookfield and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83

Brookfield currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.13%. WeWork has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 360.78%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than Brookfield.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.75 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.69 WeWork $2.57 billion 0.48 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than WeWork.

Summary

Brookfield beats WeWork on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

