Comparing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Expion360 and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Expion360
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ultralife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Expion360 and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Expion360
|$4.52 million
|2.90
|-$4.72 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Ultralife
|$98.27 million
|0.65
|-$230,000.00
|($0.06)
|-65.49
Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.
Profitability
This table compares Expion360 and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Expion360
|-142.70%
|-299.15%
|-174.90%
|Ultralife
|-0.86%
|-0.84%
|-0.60%
Summary
Ultralife beats Expion360 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.
