Comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies -49.77% -19.91% -16.96% Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Check has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Sterling Check’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.25 $79.62 million ($1.15) -2.73 Sterling Check $641.88 million 2.29 -$18.53 million $0.30 50.50

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sterling Check 0 1 5 0 2.83

HIVE Blockchain Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.70%. Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

