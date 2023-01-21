Comparing MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) & Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) and Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MasterBrand and Bassett Furniture Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bassett Furniture Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

MasterBrand currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given MasterBrand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.37 $182.60 million N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries $486.53 million 0.34 $18.04 million $6.85 2.67

This table compares MasterBrand and Bassett Furniture Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Bassett Furniture Industries.

Profitability

This table compares MasterBrand and Bassett Furniture Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A Bassett Furniture Industries 13.22% 13.92% 5.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About MasterBrand

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.