Comparing Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 168.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 530.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $219.24 million 5.31 $23.04 million $1.00 45.57 Welltower $4.74 billion 7.26 $336.14 million $0.46 158.33

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Welltower 0 4 10 1 2.80

NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus target price of $65.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.47%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $82.56, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Welltower.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 10.17% 5.09% 1.18% Welltower 3.60% 1.06% 0.56%

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Welltower on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

