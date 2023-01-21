Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Compass Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Group and CK Hutchison, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CK Hutchison shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Group and CK Hutchison’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $32.67 billion 1.28 $1.43 billion N/A N/A CK Hutchison $36.01 billion 0.67 $4.29 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Group.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates 12 retail brands with 16,398 stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

