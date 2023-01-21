Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,990 ($24.28) to GBX 2,000 ($24.41) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,625 ($19.83) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.63) to GBX 2,150 ($26.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Compass Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Compass Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
