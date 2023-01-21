CONSOL Energy Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $22.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $22.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $28.45. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $20.12 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CEIX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.