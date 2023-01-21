Contrasting Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atkore 23.34% 83.88% 37.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $2.77 million 193.03 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Atkore $3.91 billion 1.21 $913.43 million $20.32 5.85

Analyst Recommendations

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amprius Technologies and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.17%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

