Contrasting Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) & Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Hochschild Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $5.56 billion 2.05 $593.30 million N/A N/A Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 0.61 $76.93 million N/A N/A

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Brambles has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brambles and Hochschild Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 2 0 0 0 1.00 Hochschild Mining 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. The company also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

