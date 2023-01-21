Contrasting MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) and Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MasterBrand and Ethan Allen Interiors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ethan Allen Interiors 0 1 0 0 2.00

MasterBrand presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given MasterBrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A Ethan Allen Interiors 13.30% 27.53% 15.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MasterBrand and Ethan Allen Interiors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MasterBrand and Ethan Allen Interiors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.37 $182.60 million N/A N/A Ethan Allen Interiors $817.76 million 0.87 $103.28 million $4.42 6.33

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats MasterBrand on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded by Nathan Ancell and Theodore Baumritter in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

