Contrasting Spruce Power (SPRU) and Its Peers

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spruce Power to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spruce Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Power Competitors 432 2232 2978 50 2.46

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Spruce Power’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Power has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Spruce Power Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.64%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Spruce Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Spruce Power has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.75, indicating that their average share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spruce Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $15.60 million $28.79 million -3.07 Spruce Power Competitors $5.20 billion $130.23 million 19.96

Spruce Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spruce Power rivals beat Spruce Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Spruce Power Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

