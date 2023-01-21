Contrasting Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan Medical and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Assure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 5.30 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -5.00 Assure $3.52 million 5.88 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -0.85

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

