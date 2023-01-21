Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

