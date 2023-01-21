Craig Hallum Boosts Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $45.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $885.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $127,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,591,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,824 shares of company stock worth $6,012,267 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

