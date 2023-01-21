Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

