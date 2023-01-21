Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $184.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.73.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

