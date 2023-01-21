Critical Analysis: JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) vs. Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

JELD-WEN has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JELD-WEN and Fortune Brands Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN $4.77 billion 0.20 $168.82 million $0.57 19.61 Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.04 $772.40 million $5.65 10.97

Analyst Recommendations

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JELD-WEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JELD-WEN and Fortune Brands Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN 2 8 1 0 1.91 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 4 2 0 2.33

JELD-WEN currently has a consensus price target of $12.12, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus price target of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.34%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Fortune Brands Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares JELD-WEN and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN 1.07% 22.51% 4.52% Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats JELD-WEN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glasses, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN, Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, LaCantina, VPI, and Breezway brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath. The Plumbing segment includes faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Outdoors & Security segment consists of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include Master Lock security products, Masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988, and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

