Critical Comparison: Brookfield (NYSE:BN) versus Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield and Spirit Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spirit Realty Capital 0 7 2 0 2.22

Brookfield presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $43.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Spirit Realty Capital 37.70% 6.16% 3.22%

Dividends

Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield and Spirit Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.75 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.69 Spirit Realty Capital $608.39 million 9.48 $171.70 million $1.90 21.74

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital. Brookfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.