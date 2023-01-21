Critical Comparison: European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) versus Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and Boyd Group Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.22 -$3.41 million $0.23 76.09 Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Boyd Group Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center.

This table compares European Wax Center and Boyd Group Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27% Boyd Group Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for European Wax Center and Boyd Group Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 Boyd Group Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Boyd Group Income Fund.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Boyd Group Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services. The company operates non-franchised collision repair centers, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada. Further, it provides Gerber National Claim Services, a claim administrator service, which offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services with approximately 5,500 glass provider locations and 4,600 emergency roadside services providers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

