Critical Survey: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) vs. Its Peers

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors 894.20% -52.93% 84.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million $62.87 million -2.91 Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors $972.56 million -$48.65 million 2.09

Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors 18 170 382 4 2.65

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 34.25%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment peers beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

