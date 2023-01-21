Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,105 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,288,000 after buying an additional 1,053,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AES by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,082,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,835,000 after buying an additional 195,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

