Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

