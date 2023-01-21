Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

