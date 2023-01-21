Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,567,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

Insider Activity

Align Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.