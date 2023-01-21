Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FirstService by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in FirstService by 12.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,052,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FSV opened at $137.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.