Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 142.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup increased their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.20.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

