Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 982,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $155.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates



Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

