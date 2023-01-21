Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $67.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

