Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Equifax by 22.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 60.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.