Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 3.2 %

ANSS stock opened at $256.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $342.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.