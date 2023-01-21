Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

