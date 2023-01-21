Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 476 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

