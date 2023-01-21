Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

NIO Price Performance

NIO opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.