Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,983.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Toro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.