Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,680 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.