Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after buying an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

