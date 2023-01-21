DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

